TULSA, Okla. -- On Monday morning at the Tulsa County Courthouse, a judge sentenced Chris Bratton to 40 years at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the 2021 deadly shooting of Nathan Hull.
“He was just a really good friend. he was my best friend and my husband’s best friend too,” said Rosalie Flores outside of the courtroom.
Two summers ago, in July 2021, Nathan Hull was fatally shot while doing his job at DD’s Double Shots near 11th and Sheridan in Tulsa.
Police said that Hull saw Chris Bratton attempting to break into cars and told him to leave.
Instead, Bratton shot the 38-year-old bouncer twice.
Bratton pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and was convicted.
After the judge sentenced Bratton, she gave him the choice of staying for ten days at the Tulsa County Jail or immediately transferring to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Bratton chose the immediate transfer.
After the sentencing, family and friends closest to Nathan said that amount of prison time won’t replace the loss.
“I thought that I would be able to find closure and feel better, but I don’t,” Flores said.
“It doesn’t make it go away. It doesn’t take the pain away. It doesn’t bring him back,” she added.
“I’m still devastated that my brother’s dead,” said Crystal Sage, who wrote a victim impact statement.
“Nothing’s going to bring him back,” Sage said.
A mural at DD’s Double Shots is a tribute to Nathan. His friends and family said that it keeps his memory alive and speaks volumes to who he was.
“He had such an amazing voice, and, Tulsa’s robbed of that,” Flores said through her tears.
“He encouraged everybody. His spirit was just so amazing,” she said.
Sage responded when asked whether justice had been served.
“I don’t know that there’s ever going to be justice. it’s served the best it could be in this situation. It’s, you know, my brother’s not coming back. Never. There’s no justice in terms of that, but the fact that he’s off the streets and can’t do this to someone else, yes.”
Bratton will get credit for time served. He could be released as early as 34 years from now if the pardon and parole board approves it along with the governor.