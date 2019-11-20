TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Police are investigating Tulsa's latest homicide Tuesday after a man was found dead in south Tulsa.
- Police found the man dead and tied up with signs of blunt force trauma.
- Investigators say they think he died sometime over the weekend.
- MORE >>> Two in custody after police chase, standoff near 51st and Lewis
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Two people are in custody in connection to a robbery and homicide in south Tulsa.
Related Headlines
Police told FOX23 they found a man -- 20-year-old Princeton Porter -- dead at a south Tulsa apartment late Monday night.
Officers took two people into custody after seeing them with Porter's car on Tuesday morning. They are William Wright and Teyon Brooks.
MORE >>> Two in custody after police chase, standoff near 51st and Lewis
Officers were called to Avondale Apartments near 71st and Peoria around 10:45 p.m. Monday when a caller began to grow concerned about his coworker.
The two were supposed to meet for lunch but the man never showed up. His coworker went to his apartment to check on him but never got any response.
The coworker made a call to police who came to find the man, Porter, dead inside the apartment.
He had been tied up and police say they believe he died from some kind of blunt force trauma. Investigators say there were signs of a struggle.
Officers say they saw Porter's car later Tuesday morning near 51st and Lewis and two people, Wright and Brooks, tried to run.
MORE >>> Two in custody after police chase, standoff near 51st and Lewis
Police say they arrested Wright on suspicion of first degree murder and Brooks on suspicion of accessory after the fact.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Trending Stories
- Bedlam game to air on FOX23 Nov. 30
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Trump says he'll 'strongly consider' testifying in writing in impeachment probe
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- 'Meth: We're On It': South Dakota's anti-drug campaign draws laughs from social media
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Chick-fil-A will no longer fund Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}