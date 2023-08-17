OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City homicide detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed his ex-wife and three children and then turned the gun on himself Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a home in northwest Oklahoma City after a family member discovered five people suffering from gunshot wounds, Oklahoma City police said in a press release.
The suspected shooter, who police identified as Ruben Armendariz, 28, and a child were alive when officers arrived and were transported to the hospital.
Police said on Thursday Ruben and the child later died.
Two children and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"That family member reported that when he arrived, he did locate several of his family members deceased at the home," Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "It appears this was a murder-suicide attempt."
Police said that the man lived at the house with the woman and children, according to KOCO-TV.
On Thursday, police released the names of the victims as Cassandra Flores, 29, Hilary Armendariz, 9, Damaris Armendariz, 5, and Matias Armendariz, 2.
Police said Armendariz and Flores were married but separated.