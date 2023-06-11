TULSA, Okla. – Police said a man drowned in a Tulsa community pool during a swim early Sunday.
Police said they responded to Whiteside Park and Community Center on South Pittsburg Ave after the man’s friends called 911 around 5:40 a.m. while the pool was closed.
EMSA paramedics tried to revive the man but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said they are still investigating why the man and his friends were at the pool when it was closed but they don’t suspect foul play.
The man’s name has not yet been released.