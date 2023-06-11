TULSA, Okla. -- A person died Sunday after being shot by a homeowner who was doing yard work, Tulsa police said.
Police responded to a shooting near Pine and Toledo around 10:45 a.m.
Police said a man was doing yard work at home when a person approached him and a fight started that caused the homeowner to shoot the stranger.
The person who was shot died at the scene, police said. The person's name has not yet been released.
Police are still investigating and have not said if this was a case of self-defense.