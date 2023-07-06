STILLWATER, Okla. – The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered from a pond near an assisted living facility on Wednesday, the Stillwater Police Department said in a press release.
Police responded to Golden Oaks Village after they reported a drowning around 4:30 p.m. and discovered Chris Hulsey, 65, of Stillwater in a pond nearby, police said.
Police said they did not know how long Hulsey was in the water.
Hulsey was pronounced dead by first responders on the scene.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.