Man dies after shooting at Tulsa house party

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot at a house party Friday night, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at a home around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Cheyenne.
Desmond Clayton, 19, was found shot multiple times, police said. Clayton was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said the home was an AirBnB rental where a party was being held.
About 25 people were at the party, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
