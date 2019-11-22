  • Man dies after getting stuck in Okmulgee donation bin, police say

    Updated:

    OKMULGEE, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A man is dead after trying to climb into a donation bin Wednesday night, Okmulgee police said.
    • Witnesses called police after seeing a person hanging halfway out of a bin near 8th Street and Muskogee Avenue.
    • When police got there, they said the man was stuck. It took several minutes to free him. Officers took lifesaving measures until medics arrived.
    • Okmulgee police said the unidentified man died at the hospital.

