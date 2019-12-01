Man dies after shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

- TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
- A man has died after being shot in the torso.
- Tulsa police say Alfred Guy was shot on Nov. 27, during an altercation.
- Police say Guy went to Town Square Apartments at 1610 E. Young Street demanding a ride from the owner of the apartment.
- According to TPD, the apartment owner refused to give Guy a ride due to Guy's level of intoxication, so Guy stabbed the owner in the neck.
- Police say that the owner pulled out a gun and shot Guy once in the abdomen.
- Guy died on November 28.
- The death makes it Tulsa's 60th homicide of 2019.
- No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the death.
- The apartment owner is still in the hospital.
