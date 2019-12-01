  • Man dies after shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

    By: Jennah Kester

    Updated:
      TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
    • A man has died after being shot in the torso. 
    • Tulsa police say Alfred Guy was shot on Nov. 27, during an altercation. 
    • Police say Guy went to Town Square Apartments at 1610 E. Young Street demanding a ride from the owner of the apartment. 
    • According to TPD, the apartment owner refused to give Guy a ride due to Guy's level of intoxication, so Guy stabbed the owner in the neck. 
    • Police say that the owner pulled out a gun and shot Guy once in the abdomen. 
    • Guy died on November 28.
    • The death makes it Tulsa's 60th homicide of 2019. 
    • No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the death. 
    • The apartment owner is still in the hospital. 
