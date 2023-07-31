TULSA, Okla. — Monday morning Caleb Venson, the man charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of three women, and shooting with intent to kill, injuring his 11-month-old baby, was arraigned in Tulsa County District Court.
Caleb Venson was arraigned via video from the Tulsa County jail. He appeared on camera dressed in a striped jumpsuit wearing glasses.
Monday morning, Judge Ludi Leitch read aloud what he has been charged with, three counts of first degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.
A “not guilty” plea was entered on his behalf, and his preliminary hearing date is set for September 7.
Last week, Venson was charged with breaking into the apartment of his ex, 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, who is also the mother of his 11-month-old son.
Police identified the shooting victims as Ashley Atwell, her daughter 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and her friend, 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales. According to Ashley Atwell’s sister, the baby who was also shot remains hospitalized. Police said he is expected to survive.
Jennifer Atwell, who lost both her sister and her niece, was in the courtroom for Venson’s arraignment.
“It was heartbreaking just to know that he’s still breathing you know, yeah it’s heartbreaking,” she said.
She described Ashley as a good friend, a good sister and the best mother.
We also asked her about losing her niece, Annaway.
“My niece was just spreading her wings” she said. “I just want her to be remembered as the beautiful sweetheart she was.”
Venson is being held on a bond that totals more than $7 million.