TULSA, Okla. – A man is back in Tulsa to face murder charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles County in February.
Rodney "Lucky" Williams was arrested on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles, California.
Williams was tracked to Los Angeles after detectives said he may have had family in the area. Williams was found with a revolver when he was arrested, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tulsa jail records show Williams was booked into jail early Friday morning.
Williams, along with Roger Jackson, Jr., are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins.
On Jan. 5, McElfresh and Culkins were found dead in a shed behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near U.S. Highway 75 in Turley. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office then called them "traumatic deaths."
McElfresh was the owner of the residence who he leased to Tiffany and Aaron Culkins.
Court documents say both victims were found with their hands duct-taped behind their backs and what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.