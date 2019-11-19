  • Man attacked woman, tried to take her phone, Tulsa police say

    TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of attacking a woman and trying to take her phone.

    Officers found Robert Meely on the ground with a few minor injuries near 6000 S. Newport Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

    They said Meely approached a woman on a walk when she pulled out her phone to check the time. He reportedly asked her if it was a phone and then started hitting and choking her.

    When the woman yelled for help, police said four men responded and started to hit Meely. They got the phone back for her.

    Neighbors in the area said they feel safer knowing people are looking out for each other.

