TULSA, Okla. -- A man was arrested after police say he crashed his car and then tried to get inside other vehicles near Admiral and Memorial on Saturday.
Police said Dwight McNac was driving his Jeep on Memorial when he got out of the still moving vehicle for an unknown reason.
McNac couldn’t find his car and that’s when he tried to get inside other cars and even tried to pull a woman out of hers, police said.
Police said witnesses tried to stop him and believe he may have been under the influence.
When officers searched the McNac's Jeep they found fentanyl and more than 300 codeine tablets.
McNac faces several charges including drug trafficking and DUI.