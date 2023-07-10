TULSA, Okla. — Trying to help some friends landed a convicted felon back behind bars on drug trafficking charges.
David Carter spent time in prison for drug charges and for having a stolen vehicle. 14 years later, police say he is back behind bars for helping some other people who stole a vehicle and crashed it near 61st and Peoria.
“Officers actually encountered a collision they saw, as they were stopping to help, they just witnessed three or four subjects bail from the car that was involved in the wreck and take off running on foot,” said Officer Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
Bean says the car they ditched wasn’t theirs.
“They were immediately able to find out the car they used, that was involved in the collision, was a stolen vehicle, which is why they were running,” Bean said.
Instead of running far, police say they called carter for a lift.
“A little later officers on perimeter observed, again four subjects matching the same description they saw, all piling into a pickup truck,” Bean said.
According to the arrest report, officers did a felony stop on the vehicle, getting four people out.
During the stop the report says a bindle of white powdery substance fall from Carter’s person, which weighed out to be 5.52 grams that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl.
“During that stop he did admit that he was in the area to try to find his friends that were running from police,” Bean said.