CLAREMORE, Okla. – Claremore police said they arrested a man Sunday in connection with the death of his girlfriend.
Anthony Blue Thomasson, 39, was taken into custody after his girlfriend, Heather Baker, 44 was found dead inside her home on Saturday night, Claremore police said in a social media post.
Some of Baker's co-workers and family members told officers she was in a relationship with Thomasson that involved domestic violence, the police report said.
They also told officers that Baker recently had black eyes and had sought refuge after Thomasson, who they said lived with her, threatened to kill her, according to the police report.
The police report also said officers found Baker dead from what the medical examiner believed to be blunt force injuries resulting in a skull fracture.
At the time of his arrest, Thomasson was already wanted for unrelated crimes in Cleveland County and in other jurisdictions, police said.
Thomasson was taken to the Rogers County Jail where he remains on a first-degree murder complaint.
Baker had just started working a new job at Home of Hope, a place that provides opportunities for adults with disabilities, in June.
FOX23 spoke with Baker’s supervisor Gretchen Newman who described her as a wonderful, hard-working person dedicated to her job and will definitely be missed.
FOX23 also spoke with Baker's sister Kimberlye Shatto who said she's relieved there was an arrest in the case.
“I really want to thank the detectives that worked so hard and so fast to get him," Shatto said. “I was afraid for this phone call, I’ve been waiting on it, I knew it was coming one day, but this time we thought she got away from him. Her friends and her family are going to miss her, we’re going to miss her. We didn’t get to say goodbye."
Shatto also spoke on the importance of getting help for someone in a situation involving domestic violence.
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the Claremore Police Department or the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233.