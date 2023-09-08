TULSA, Okla. − A home was damaged after a man intentionally started a fire Friday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to a home near West 41st Street and Southwest Blvd around 7:30 a.m.
"We’re told that the homeowner had woken up to smoke in the house and as she was leaving, a bystander who actually called 911 for her assisted her in getting away from the structure," said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the home.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and a fire investigator was called in, said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.
"The home did sustain significant damage, I’m told they had to cut power from the structure and she’ll have to find somewhere to stay so she is displaced," Little said.
A man, later identified as Frank Shipley Jr., who was detained at the scene was arrested and is facing charges of third-degree arson and endangering a human life.
"Fire officers arrived and did make an arrest, Tulsa Police Department assisted our investigators in detaining the individual until they arrived," Little explained. "They did determine that it was an arson."
No injuries were reported.
Little said TFD respond to around 2,000 fires per year and about 250 of them turn out to be arson cases.
"You know, there are many reasons why people commit arson," he said. "Some people just like to play with fire, sometimes we see situations where someone is angry. It’s maybe a domestic situation, they try to get back at someone and then we have fraud situations where people are trying to collect on insurance. We don’t have specific information on this particular fire but as I said, we do know that is was ruled an arson."