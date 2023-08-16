TULSA, Okla. — A man is in jail after police say he threatened a QuikTrip clerk with a note and a gun, and after digging through his record, FOX23 found out he has a history of robbery.
Police say in late July, Jerry Stevens walked into a QuikTrip.
“He approaches the counter, passes a note, note basically says, ‘I am going to shoot everyone in here, give me the money,’” Lieutenant Justin Ritter, TPD’s lead robbery detective said.
Ritter said while watching the video, his detectives caught something else.
“Detectives working this case notice that he was armed with a pistol,” Ritter said.
“We call it clutching for it, grabbing the gun at times, he never pulls it out and points it at him, but passes the note and then is armed at the same time,” Ritter said.
Ritter said with the help of Sapulpa police, they were able to track down and arrest Stevens.
“With the help of Sapulpa on Friday we ended up taking Jerry Stevens into custody for this robbery and then running a search warrant at his residence out in Sapulpa,” Ritter said.
A closer look at Stevens’ record shows in February 2021, he was given a 20-year sentence for another robbery in Oklahoma County and was out of prison by November 2022.
Ritter said cases like this are frustrating.
“It’s always frustrating when we get cases and we arrest guys that have been sentenced to prison and for whatever reason some of that sentence is suspended so they’ll do a minimum amount of time actually in custody, get out, and while they’re still on the suspended sentence, commit another crime,” Ritter said.