MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee County District Attorney says an arrest has been made in the murder of a Haskell woman in 2021.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested Dayan Banks for murder and the desecration of a human corpse Friday, June 9, 2023.
D.A. Larry Edwards says deputies responded to domestic dispute at a Haskell home in October 2021 involving Dayan and Tamara Banks.
Two days after that incident Tamara filed for a protective order against Dayan.
The next day Dayan was arrested and charged with domestic assault, feloniously pointing a gun and disrupting an emergency phone call.
When it came time for the protective order hearing, Tamara never showed up. She was last seen Nov. 15, 2021 in Haskell.
A release from the district attorney said it is believed Dayan murdered her, burned her body and disposed of the remains.
D.A. Edwards said, "We would like to thank OSBI, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and all other law enforcement agencies who worked tirelessly on this case. Without their thorough investigation these charges would not have been made possible."