Man arrested for indecent exposure at east Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man was arrested for indecent exposure at an east Tulsa Park on Tuesday.
TPD said around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called to McClure park, near 11th and Memorial, for reports of a man masturbating in a truck while watching kids at the park.
The caller told TPD the suspect, later identified as Chancey Boyd, was parked next to her but didn’t see her because she had tinted windows, according to TPD.
The caller also said she had video of the incident, TPD said.
TPD said the description of Boyd and the truck was similar to a description called in previously at the park, however the suspect left before TPD arrived.
When TPD arrived for Boyd, they found him sitting in his truck, TPD said.
TPD said Boyd parked next to the caller and touched his exposed penis.
The caller showed TPD the video she took and also said she saw Boyd watching porn on his phone and masturbating at the park on July 5.
Boyd was arrested on two counts of indecent exposure.