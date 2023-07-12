Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee, Muskogee and Sequoyah. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall will continue to develop across portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Rainfall amounts up to 5 inches will be possible in a few areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rogers, southwestern Delaware, Mayes, northwestern Adair, central Wagoner, Cherokee and east central Tulsa Counties through 145 AM CDT... At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Claremore to 2 miles northwest of Eldon. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Claremore... Tahlequah... Wagoner... Pryor... Pryor Creek... Catoosa... Verdigris... Chouteau... Inola... Locust Grove... Salina... Kansas... Okay... Hulbert... Foyil... Oaks... Christie... Peggs... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 228 and 265. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH