TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal an air conditioning unit from a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called about a possible burglary in progress at an apartment complex near M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. and E. John Hope Franklin Blvd, TPD said.
The caller said a red pickup truck was sitting in front of the apartment and the owner of the truck was breaking into AC units, according to TPD.
TPD said when they arrived, they found the truck with an outdoor AC unit in the bed and four people walking away from them.
Officers later stopped and detained them.
The suspect, now identified as Marcus Cook, told officers that he loaded the unit into the truck and planned on scrapping it for $30.
TPD said the estimated value of the unit is $3,000.
Cook was arrested for attempted grand larceny. Police determined the other people weren’t directly involved with the crime and weren’t arrested, TPD said.
“Everyone is trying to stay comfortable with the heat and taking their A/C isn't cool,” TPD said.