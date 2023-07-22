TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man was arrested for assaulting children after he was accused of pushing children, some of whom couldn’t swim, into a pool.
TPD said around 8:00 p.m., they were called to an apartment complex near 31st and Mingo.
According to TPD, a 15-year-old called them and said he rescued a child from drowning after an adult pushed the child in. He also said the adult was intoxicated and assaulted other children.
TPD said when they arrived, a group of adults and children pointed out Elder Perez.
TPD detained Perez while they investigated, TPD said.
TPD said their investigation showed that Perez was intoxicated at the pool.
>>>MORE: Shoplifting attempt leads to identity theft bust in Tulsa
According to TPD, a parent told them Perez pushed her 7-year-old who couldn’t swim into the pool. The 15-year-old and other children rescued him from the pool.
The parent also said she saw Perez push a 12-year-old who couldn’t swim into the pool, according to TPD.
TPD said an 11-year-old told them Perez had pushed him into the pool and showed officers a long scratch on his stomach.
Children also pointed out beer bottles Perez hid so police wouldn’t find them, TPD said.
According to TPD, Perez said he was just playing and only had one beer.
Perez was arrested on three counts of assault and battery on a minor child and one count public intoxication, TPD said.