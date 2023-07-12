PRYOR CREEK, Okla. -- A man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot Pryor Creek police officers and Pryor Creek City Councilors last month, according to jail records.
Jakoby Curtsinger, 22, who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, was arrested last month and faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and threatening communication.
On June 26, police said a friend was at Curtsinger’s apartment where Curtsinger was dressed in full tactical gear, including a bulletproof vest and also was carrying a AR-15 and was saying he was ready for a revolution.
The friend also said that Curtsinger was going to “shoot up the Pryor Police Department” and he was going to shoot “Pryor City Council Members,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Curtsinger said he had also 693 rifle rounds, police said.
The arrest affidavit also said Curtsinger told his friend, who was held at gunpoint against his will at Curtsinger's apartment, to join him in the shooting spree.
The Cherokee Nation will prosecute the case due to Curtsinger being a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.