LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he was caught taking pictures and videos of minors in a bathroom at a church camp last week, the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Luke Bartels, 19, of Lexington, was arrested for possession of child pornography and manufacturing child pornography, sheriff’s deputies said.
The sheriff’s office was called to the KBA church camp, just west of Talihina on June 14 after Bartles, who was a camper, was caught in the dorm taking pictures and video of minors.
Bartles later confessed to investigators and deputies searched his phone and found other evidence, deputies said.
Bartles was taken to the Latimer County jail on a $100,000 bond.