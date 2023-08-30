TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after police say he punched two officers in the face and kicked a third officer.
Tulsa police said they were called out to a QuikTrip near 31st and Highway 169 after a man at the store was trespassing and refused to leave.
Officers identified the suspect as Aron Givens and police tried to talk to Givens in order to get him to leave the store.
While attempting to detain Givens, he punched two officers in the face and head, police said.
Police said Givens was taken into custody soon after. On the way to jail, Givens continued to resist and when officers took him to jail, Givens assaulted a third officer, kicking him in the face, police said.
Givens faces several charges, including assault and battery on a police officer AFCF, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Police said in a social media post two of the officers who were assaulted were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.