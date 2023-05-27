TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a knife at police officers.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, they were called about a man waving around a knife at Chapman Park, near 5th and Boston in downtown Tulsa.
When police arrived, they saw the suspect, later identified as Johnathan McGregor, walking away from them, TPD said.
TPD said McGregor then stopped, took the knife out of its sheath and held it by his waist.
Police told McGregor to drop the knife, but he refused, TPD said.
TPD said after multiple commands, an officer used their taser on McGregor.
The taser did not affect McGregor, TPD said, and he then threw the knife at the officers.
TPD said the knife missed hitting any officers.
After throwing the knife, McGregor felt the effects of the taser and fell to the ground, TPD said.
TPD said McGregor was arrested for:
- Assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer after former conviction of a felony
- Resisting arrest
- Obstruction
- Drug possession
- Possession of drug paraphernalia