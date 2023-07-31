TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they say committed multiple crimes overnight Saturday.
Just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call from a private security officer who said he was attacked near 56th and S. Peoria.
That security officer told police he was driving when he saw Angelo Baca walking in the middle of the road.
The security guard says he got out of his car to try to get Baca out of the street. Witnesses then say Baca charged the guard and hit him with two wooden sticks.
Officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers found Baca shortly after, near 51st and Peoria. They say he didn't listen to officers and took off running again.
Tulsa Police say Baca was still holding a baton he stole from the security officer when police caught up with him.
Police used a taser to arrest Baca, saying he continued to ignore their commands.
Shortly after, officers discovered 15 Tulsa Police patrol cars were vandalized at the Riverside Division near 75th and Riverside.
Surveillance video from the division showed Angelo Baca jumping on the cars and busting out the windshields. The sign out front of the building was also vandalized.
Officers determined Baca vandalized the cars before assaulting the Security Officer on Peoria.
Baca was booked in the Tulsa County Jail booked and could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest, assault and battery and destroying public property.
Tulsa Police has not yet released the security video.