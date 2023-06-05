OKMULGEE, Okla. — The search for the suspect accused of shooting an Okmulgee police officer came to an end on Monday.
On Monday afternoon, Christopher Harris was taken into custody at the Bel-Air Motel in Okmulgee.
Harris was previously accused of shooting an Okmulgee police officer early Thursday morning.
FOX23 spoke to a woman who works at motel who says Harris knocked on her door to use a phone.
“Apparently Chris Harris was here, he was in another room with a young lady that had registered the room in her name,” the employee said.
The employee said she didn’t recognize Harris from the previously released pictures and had no idea that the man agents have been scouring neighborhoods over would end up at her room.
“I was panicking, I was freaking out, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to think, I’m still nervous right now,” she said.
Police were led to Harris through a tip from someone else who stayed at the motel.
“I walked across the street and talked to the people at UScellular,” the person staying at the motel said.
The employee said authorities acted quickly.
“The young man came down to my room to ask me to borrow my cell phone and two minutes later I walked out of my room and I dozens of cops everywhere and I’m like, ‘Okay what’s going on?’ and then they’re like ‘Who is that in your room?’ and I said, ‘The young man that asked to borrow my cellphone,’ and then the thing I know the cops are storming my room,” she said.
Helping find Harris is something the person staying at the motel says she can hang her hat on.
“Just for the best for the community and for him and his family too,” she said.