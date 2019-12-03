Man accused of sexually harassing Tulsa Walmart employees

TULSA, Okla. - Police arrested a man on suspicion of sexual battery after they said he harassed two employees at Walmart near 81st and Lewis on Black Friday.
Officers said suspect John-Caleb Smith asked an employee for help and, when she came over, he made sexually derogatory comments toward her. When she tried walking away, he grabbed her arm and tried to get her to stay, police said.
Police said that when the employee got away, he approached a second employee, saying the same inappropriate things to her and touching her.
A Tulsa County deputy working security escorted the man out of the store, and as he was doing so, police said, Smith assaulted the deputy.
Police arrested Smith on suspicion of sexual battery, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
