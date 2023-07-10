TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is no stranger to extreme heat and flooding, and now a study is being done to examine the hyper-local impacts of climate change on these two weather events.
The Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program, led by Dr. Lauren Mullenbach at OU, is looking for participants to describe their own experiences with heat and flooding in Tulsa over the next three weeks.
If you are a Tulsa resident or frequent the city, you can use your phone to scan these QR codes to take two quick surveys to make your voice heard.
Even more importantly, Dr. Mullenbach and her team are looking for those willing to be interviewed about heat and flooding in Tulsa, especially If you have in-depth knowledge or experience with current mitigation efforts.
Not only will you be compensated for your time, you will help to paint a better picture of where Tulsans are most vulnerable to heat and flooding today.
Dr. Mullenbach spoke on why this study is so important.
“So we know that climate change impacts things like extreme heat and flooding, disproportionately impacts people who have been made vulnerable or marginalized in other ways by society," Mullenbach said. "So when we better understand how these groups of people are experiencing these extreme effects of climate change, then we are better able to help them, and can prioritize resources where they are needed."
Tulsa is among several cities where local climate change impacts are being assessed. Once the surveys and interviews are processed, the report will be presented to city officials with recommendations on how to best protect us from two of the most deadly weather hazards, projected to be made worse over time with more heat and moisture in the atmosphere.
Click here for the Heat Survey.
Click here for the Flood Survey.
Click here for more on the Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program.