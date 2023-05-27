TULSA, Okla. — An event was held this weekend to honor workers who helped make Greenwood wealthy.
During the early 1900s to the 1950s, Maid’s Day Off was a day when maids, butlers, chauffeurs and laborers were allowed to take off according to Black Wall Street Tours, a local nonprofit.
Black Wall Street Tours said city law prevented them from shopping outside north Tulsa.
Yet that law led to north Tulsa business owners and merchants becoming wealthy, Black Wall Street Tours said.
During Saturday’s event, workers from that era were honored.
The event started with an old fashion country breakfast at First Baptist Church North Tulsa and continued with fun and activities at B.S Roberts Park, near E. Latimer Pl. and N. Greenwood Ave.
>>>MORE: Greenwood's third annual Legacy Fest kicks off
Some of those activities included a car show, a fashion show and vendors.
Victor Bentley with Always and Forever Printing said it’s important to remember Black Wall Street.
“We don’t want to forget Black Wall Street, something we were stripped of, we need to get that back, we need all the kids, the grandkids, to keep this thing going,” he said.
Cheryl Jones makes a variety of items, including pillows, jewelry and blankets.
She said it was important to keep supporting businesses in the area.
“It’s important to support our Black owned -business and local businesses in the area,” Jones said.
As part of the event, a Gospel Festival will be held at Vernon AME Church on Sunday.