TULSA, Okla. — Your favorite book fair for adults is back and better than ever!
After the success of the first Magic City Books Adult Book Fair, the downtown Tulsa book store is bringing the event back for a second round on Sept. 21.
Last fair, more than a thousand people attended the event mirrored after the book fairs from your childhood.
In a Facebook post, the store said this means there will be "more space, more books, more time, more glitter pens and more stickers."
This year, there will be a live DJ and alcoholic beverages at the fair. Magic City is also encouraging guests to come dressed in their best 80s and 90s attire.
The Book fair will be on Sept. 21 from 3-9 p.m.