TULSA, Okla. − Magic City Books announced it is the last chance to purchase one of their limited edition t-shirts to donate to their fundraiser with Mythic Press for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.
The bookstore partnered with Mythic Press to start the exclusive fundraiser. The t-shirts are a great way to show support for teachers and students during "Back to School" time, they said in their Facebook post.
FOX23 spoke with Magic City Books Buyer and Author Program Coordinator Pat Cawiezell about the t-shirts they are selling to help raise money for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools during the uncertainty over accreditation.
"We just decided that there had to be something we can do," Cawiezell said.
Cawiezell said the bookstore already sells two books that the Foundation of Tulsa Schools put out called "Celebrate Tulsa" and "Goodnight Tulsa."
Cawiezell explained that t-shirts were an easy way to get their message out and also allowed them to sell something new for fundraising.
"It allowed us to do something that can move kind of quickly," Cawiezell said.
The Mark Twain quote, 'Out of public schools grows the greatness of a nation,' is printed on the front of the t-shirts.
Cawiezell said this quote is about public schools being the foundation of a free society and fit well with what they wanted to do.
Magic City Books has sold over 700 t-shirts and extended their presale deadline all the way through the end of the week on August 29.
Cawiezell said they have a few youth and adult sizes in the store now, but ordering online is currently the best route.
Go to magiccitybooks.com to order a t-shirt.