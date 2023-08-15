TULSA, Okla. — Rock legends Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper are coming to Chapman Stadium!
The University of Tulsa (TU) shared pictures of the stage going up for the Wednesday concert.
It will be the first major concert in the outdoor football stadium since New Kids on the Block performed in 1990.
TU hosts concerts in the Donald W. Reynolds Center and Lorton Performance Center, but adding the 30,000 seat capability of Chapman Stadium could bring bigger performances.
TU President Brad R. Carson said he hopes this event will usher in a new era of hosting huge touring acts at the university.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Tickets started at about $30 and are no longer available.
- Parking passes can be bought here.
- Shuttles: Free offsite parking is available at OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., and includes free shuttle rides to/from Chapman Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday and continuing every 15 minutes until midnight.
- TU campus parking lots open to the public at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and drivers should enter campus parking lots from South Harvard Avenue or South Delaware Avenue. The 11th Street entrance will be closed.
- Stadium gates open at 3:45 p.m., concert begins at 5:45 p.m.
- A clear bag policy will be enforced
- Cash will not be accepted at concession stands
- Cooling stations will be available in the Reynolds Center arena adjacent to the stadium