You’ll soon be able to find Lunchables with fresh fruit instead of candy or cookies for the first time.
The popular lunch and snack for kids will now feature pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples.
The addition comes after Lunchables said it saw an increased demand for healthier options, according to a news release.
Earlier this year, Lunchables announced its entrance into schools with two products that meet National School Lunch Program guidelines. The brand also continues to focus on reducing sodium, sugar and saturated fat within its products.
“We see the partnership to introduce this evolution of Lunchables as a true game changer for children’s nutrition,” said Melissa Mackay, Vice President, Marketing of Fresh Del Monte. “By bringing together the freshness and quality that Fresh Del Monte fruits are known for with the convenience and fun of Lunchables, we have a real opportunity to change kids’ perspectives around fruits, ideally helping to make fruit consumption second nature to younger generations.”
The new Lunchables with fresh fruit can be found in the produce section of select grocery retailers in the South and Central regions of the U.S.