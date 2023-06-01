Loved ones share about life of Amanda Glenn one year after Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. — It’s been one year since a mass shooting on the campus of the Saint Francis Hospital claimed four lives.
According to police, the shooter also took his own life.
Last June, FOX23 met with the family of Amanda Glenn who was inside the Natalie Building when the shooting began.
Forty-year-old Amanda Glenn was working as a medical assistant in the orthopedic office of Dr. Preston Phillips on June 1.
The family wants the mom to two boys and devoted wife to be remembered for how she lived.
Amanda Glenn’s 19-year-old niece Gretchen sang Amazing Grace at her aunt’s funeral, celebrating a life tragically cut short.
FOX23 talked with her two sons, ages sixteen and eighteen last year about her love for them, and everything they loved.
“She loved anything me and my brother did,” remarked Gabe Glenn. “She loved anything we loved, that’s who she was.”
Amanda Glenn’s oldest son Gabe said his mom shared his love of baseball.
Her youngest son Ian said his mom indulged his interest in riding dirt bikes and four wheelers.
Sister-in-law Kristin McPherson described Amanda Glenn as the epitome of a “boy mom."
“Her boys, including my brother,” said McPherson, “that is her whole world. Whatever they were doing, she was there. she was supporting them,” said McPherson.
At her funeral, Pastor Rusty Gunn described Amanda as a devoted wife.
“She loved and cared for Beau tremendously, they shared a marriage filled with joy and love," he said. "They were best friends, they never fought."
Glenn, who was a medical assistant, had worked in the medical field for more than 18 years.
She also sat on the Sandites’ booster club board, serving the baseball boys, which included her oldest son, selflessly.
On Wednesday, Kristin McPherson recorded a moving statement about the family’s loss, and what they hope for.
Here’s a small portion of what she had to say:
“The good news is we will see her again, and that is what keeps the boys going, knowing she’s waiting and perhaps getting everything in order as she always did,” McPherson said. “But until then, Amanda is our angel, and how amazing to imagine your mom walking with Jesus, waiting.”
Amanda Glenn would have turned 42 on October 22. According to McPherson, her oldest son Gabe is now pursuing his dream of playing college baseball for Allen County Community College in Kansas, while his younger brother Ian will be a senior at Charles Page High School this fall.