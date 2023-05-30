Looking back at the Saint Francis shooting with the Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. — This Thursday marks one year since the tragic shooting on the campus of Saint Francis hospital in south Tulsa.
FOX23 talked with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin about the Tulsa Police Department’s response and what they learned from the tragedy.
On June 1st, 2022, a call sent multiple law enforcement agencies across the area rushing to 61st and Yale.
"Caller advised she was on a video chat with a doctor on the second floor. He told her to call the police there had been a shooting,” police radioed.
They were going to stop the threat of an active shooter inside the Natalie Medical Building.
"It wasn't just Tulsa police officers, we had the Sheriff's Office, we had Muskogee Creek Nation that responded, the ATF, the FBI, the DEA. So, we had this large response, OHP, I can't forget them,” Franklin said.
A massive response meant a lot of people were trying to talk at once.
"That creates some factors, some issues with radio communications” Franklin said.
The first officers inside the building gave chilling details of what they found.
“Ida 334 we are in an exam room, F3, shots fired we see blood on the ground,” police radioed.
“Send medical up, send medical up, send medical up. We have two down, still have not found the suspect,” police also radioed.
But officers arriving, many of those from different agencies, could not hear what those Tulsa officers were saying.
“We typically want to be able to what we call patch, which puts us all on the same network so we can talk to one another. But because things were so dynamic, we couldn't make that switch,” Franklin said.
Not being able to patch, could have created a safety issue.
“You have so many guns going into that building being pointed in all sorts of different directions, that does create a greater potential for a crossfire situation. So, we talked about how we can address that,” Franklin said.
“One of the things we came up with is we could buddy them up with a different officer, so that we’re all, at least someone on the team, is on the right network,” Franklin also said.
Responding officers from other agencies in this case would try to find and stay with a Tulsa police officer, which was the department leading the response.
“If it's Sand Springs, Owasso whatever. If we are responding to help them, we need to be partnered with someone that has a radio that can talk directly to their team,” Franklin said.
FOX23’s coverage of the Saint Francis shooting will continue on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with a special report honoring the four people that were killed.