TULSA, Okla. — After the Promenade Mall closed its doors for the last time Sunday night, FOX23 took a look back at the early days of the mall.
The Tulsa Historical Society and Museum says the mall, near the southeast corner of 41st and Yale, first opened as the open-aired Southland Shopping Center in 1965.
It was designed by Malcolm McCune, who designed Utica Square a few years earlier, and developed by Max Campbell.
“It was the largest of its kind at that time. And that's where everybody went to do their shopping. There were stores that a lot of Oklahomans would recognize today. There's the TG&Y, where everybody could afford to buy something and they'd find a little bit of everything,” said Daphne Dowdy with the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum.
Dowdy said other stores people might recognize were Borden’s Cafeteria, Safeway and the department stores Froug’s and Brown Duncan.
“So there were stores, of course they were inside, but there was a big open air courtyard in the middle and trees and fountains. It was all beautiful. And then the folks at South Roads thought that was a pretty good idea. And they opened across the street to open up a store there,” Dowdy said.
Dowdy says Southland Mall, which became Promenade Mall in 1985, was where Tulsans gathered.
“They became indoor, but Southland was where everybody went to just kind of breathe in the air and get all their stuff. And even moms and dads took their kids out to Southland at Christmas time to get their picture made with Santa. It was a place where Tulsans gathered,” Dowdy said.
Dowdy said malls were a place where people were able to experience Tulsa.
“We like to have our stuff left on our front porch but malls do provide a place to get out, see things, meet with friends. Get to know Tulsa,” Dowdy said.
FOX23 spoke to her on Sept. 18, or 918 Day in Tulsa.
“The aspect today is 918 Day and the Mayor is going around introducing us to new things to learn about Tulsa. And I think that's the real message. Get out of the house. Even if you like to do your shopping online, it's nice to get out of the house and see things that are going on and meet up with people, learn about your city,” she said.
If you want to learn more about Tulsa’s history, Dowdy said the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum is a great resource for that and they have thousands of photos of old photos of Tulsa in their archives.
“Tulsa Historical Society and Museum is the only museum about Tulsa. So, if you have any interest at all in learning about Tulsa history, we're the best place to find it,” she said.
To search the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum archives for old photos of Promenade, click here and type either ‘Promenade’ or ‘Southland.’