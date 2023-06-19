Longtime Mannford restaurant devastated by storm damage

MANNFORD, Okla. -- CAPS Steakhouse in Mannford is severely damaged after powerful weekend storms.
The front sign of the restaurant is damaged and words on the letter board are missing.
FOX23 found large panels of shingles torn off and thrown onto the ground mixed with HVAC equipment, décor and tree limbs.
Many pieces of debris that scatter the yard are more than 10 feet long including one chunk of the building that is the size of several cars.
A large tree was snapped at the base and another uprooted out of the ground.
CAPS sent a statement to FOX23 reading in part: “We are still in shock right now. This steakhouse has been there for over 50 years and to see it gone in a blink of an eye has us all speechless. We are sad about the restaurant but the heartbreak lies with us knowing 30 people are without jobs right now. The outpouring of support from the community has been amazing. Mannford is an awesome community and we are grateful for them. Phelps market was gracious enough to let us store lots of food in their coolers.”