Long list of repairs needed across midtown Tulsa after storms

TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 Severe Weather Team continues to find more damage across midtown Tulsa, one of the hardest-hit areas with winds reaching an estimated 100 miles per hour during the storm.
One thing that was hard to not notice in midtown Tulsa on Monday was how eerily quiet it was.
People were able to stand in the middle of Historic Route 66, a road that's normally packed with cars, and it's all because of the damage.
"It's just simply unreal, it looks like hurricane came through here really,” said Alan Karstetter.
Almost two days after the storm, Karstetter still can't believe what happened in the neighborhood he's called home for 60 years.
"When you drive around the neighborhood, you really can't just drive somewhere. You will have to turn around because of situations like this,” Karstetter said.
If your trees aren't uprooted or if your sidewalk isn't littered with limbs, you're lucky.
“If you need firewood, come to midtown Tulsa because this will take care of you,” Karstetter said.
His neighbor's tree took up its entire root system when it fell, burying a car beneath it too.
"That thing's 10 foot up in the air,” Karstetter said.
Yale between 11th and 15th was impassable because every power pole along was laying in the street.
At 11th and Yale, the only thing keeping Route 66's iconic Tally’s Café from being crushed was a crane holding up a teetering utility pole.
"What a force of nature we must have had, the whole midtown area looks like this,” Karstetter said.
That includes the Tulsa Fairgrounds and Expo Square, where a horse competition being was canceled.
The F-150 barn had part of the roof torn off and windows blown out. The scariest part, we were told the barn was full of horses in people when the storm blew through.
Luckily, County Commissioners say all horses and people were safe and accounted for, but Expo Square and its neighbors have a long cleanup ahead, and still in the dark too.
"It's going to get hot today,” Karstetter said.