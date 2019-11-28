Locust Grove organizations helps people recover from addiction

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A Locust Grove organization helping people fight adduction is seeing their mission take off.
- Jordan Park started the Reckless Saints of Nowhere five years ago after overcoming his own addiction.
- He said in that relatively short time, the group has helped nearly 3,000 people get into treatment across 38 states.
- Around three years ago they started designing apparel to raise more money. Shirt sales help expand the group’s reach and all the money raised goes to people working to end addiction to drugs.
- Anyone who buys a shirt until Dec. 24 will be entered for a chance to win free shirts for life.
