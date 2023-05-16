LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove Middle School has its first national title in archery.
The team returned from a competition in Kentucky over the weekend with a pretty big trophy.
The school's Outdoor Education Department posted that several kids set personal bests and won individual medals as well.
The high score going into the bullseye tournament was 3373. Locust Grove ended up shooting a 3383, winning the national title in that category. They also took the title of national runner up in the 3D competition.
The post continued saying, "The kids earned every bit of the recognition that they are getting! We danced and sang in the parking lot for a while last night! It was time to celebrate!"