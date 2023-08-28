MUSKOGEE, Okla. − The Muskogee Memorial Park, popular for its World War II submarine the USS Batfish, is being forced to move.
“To have a museum like this is just a reminder to the rest of the population what history is,” said James Erb, the museum's curator.
For the past 50 years. the park has leased its property from the Port of Muskogee.
This year, the port didn’t renew their lease and is asking them to move. This has lead to rumors of the Batfish being scrapped. Erb says that isn’t true.
The park plans on moving everything to Three Forks Harbor.
“The land is confirmed, we just have to make financial arrangements to do it,” said Erb.
However, the park has a lot of artifacts and moving it will take manpower and money that they don’t have yet.
“it’s a lot of manpower and a lot of expense but we’re going to see how its going to play out we’ll be looking for grants and doing fundraisers for the public once we get everything figured out,” said Erb.
Erb says they’ve asked the Port for an extension so that they can move everything out.
“There’s always a possibility that on September 1st the lease is expired, the court could come down here throw a chain across the door say you’re evicted,” said Erb.
However, Erb doesn’t believe that will happen he says the park means too much to the community.
“I have a feeling that there are several veterans organizations and several thousand veterans in the area that if somebody were to say we’re locking the doors there might be a massive show of personnel here,” said Erb.
Erb says this museum is close to his heart and he will do everything possible to keep it open.
“I’m a veteran. My heart and soul is. I'm 60 plus years old, I lost my wife to cancer I have nothing left but this to throw my life in to,” said Erb.