Wrecker driver recovering after being hit by OSBI vehicle

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — On Thursday, a wrecker driver was hit by a car on Turner Turnpike while changing a tire on the side of the road.
Doug Edinger is currently in the ICU in critical condition.
"He's been a dedicated employee. Doug really enjoys going out and helping people," said Edinger's boss, Calvin.
In the photos from the scene, you can see the car that hit Doug is labeled OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation).
[10:21 PM] Sara Whaley
OSBI confirmed that the driver of the car is one of their agents and it on administrative leave. Calvin says he finds himself asking what he could have done.
"For someone to get hit 80 miles an hour plus, it's a thing for him to even be alive but Doug is one tough guy," said Calvin.
He says as Doug recovers he wants people to remember if you see flashing lights, or anyone on the side of the road, be cautious so his wreckers can do their jobs.
"They get a good feeling by going out and helping people and dough for sure did, so they don't need to be a victim," said Calvin.