Woody Guthrie Center hosting disco exhibit, "Love Saves The Day..."

TULSA, Okla. — The Woody Guthrie Center is hosting a new exhibit opening in June, covering the history of American disco.
The exhibit "Love Saves the Day: The Subterranean History of American Disco," co-curated by Chloe Fourte, opens on June 14.
Fourte is the event and program coordinator at the American Song Archives, home to the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa.
"It's an exhibit that is shedding light or investigating the underground dance music culture of the 1970s in New York City," Fourte said. "It's actually based off of Tim Lawrence's book, co-creator, that he published in 2004, called the same title, "Love Saves The Day: A History of American Dance Music Culture, 1970-79."
Fourte said she had done some research into the dance music genre and decided to ask Lawrence for help considering his book was such a fundamental piece of literature outlining the dance music history.
"He's sending me to people that he knows for interviews, sharing resources and slowly building a public facing exhibit that could try to collect, and like contextualize, and bring different objects together to show a cohesive story of, albeit a slice of what was going down in the clubs and party houses of the seventies," Fourte explained.
Cady Shaw, Director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said that it may seem odd for the center to host a disco exhibit, but it's much more than that.
"This exhibit has a broader examination of popular music culture as a site of progressive engagement, as Guthrie understood," Shaw said. "Additionally, visitors can expect to come away with an appreciation of key innovations in postwar music culture, the rise of DJ and disco culture and its influence on hip-hop, punk and new wave music."
