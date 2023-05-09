Women host fentanyl forums to spread awareness at Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl are taking their message to local-area schools and getting help from Tulsa County District Attorney.
It's something that has become a full-time job for a couple of women.
“If he could have a do over, he would,” said Rebekah Brown about her loved one.
"He was my prince charming," Amanda Smith reminisced.
“It will be two years on Mother’s Day,” said Joy Harrison.
Through the lens of our camera, only so much of the story is told. The pictures tell their own story. These families can put faces of those lost to fentanyl to names in front of students. Like the ones at Hominy Public Schools.
“It is great for the guy to stand up with the powerpoint that says, 'don’t do drugs,' but sharing our story is so powerful because it makes it real,” Harrison explained.
These ladies and other family members say they were having a tough time getting into schools, until they said they gave DA Steve Kunzweiler a call.
“There is nothing more urgent right now, in my opinion, than this issue,” said Kunzweiler.
He wrote a letter endorsing their cause, and because of that, they say they aren’t struggling to get into schools anymore.
“This next year we have over 60 schools, 60 plus schools, that we are hoping, and as many as we can to talk to, as many kids as possible," Brown said.
Their hope is to fill as many gyms as possible so students can understand how important their message is.
“I feel like he didn’t die for no reason because being able to share with them his story, I hope that his story will save other kids," Brown said.