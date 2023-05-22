UPDATE | May, 22 2023 | 6:00 p.m.: The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) just released the name of the woman whose body was found in Grand Lake in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Ashley Renee Revia was 38 and from Wyandotte.
Loved ones of Revia have put together a GoFundMe where they described Revia as "a mother, sister, friend and fellow human."
The investigation surrouding her cause of death is on going.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a body was found in Grand Lake Sunday morning.
The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said the body of a woman was found around 3:45 a.m.
GRDA said the body was found at the mouth of the Buffalo Creek where it enters Elk River. Officers removed the body from six to eight feet of water.
The medical examiner's office will determine how the person died.