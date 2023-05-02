A woman said her daughter and three grandchildren were among the seven people found dead in Okmulgee County on Monday.
Janette Mayo said her daughter, Holly Guess, and Holly's children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo and Tiffany Dore Guess, were among those found dead.
Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were also identified by their parents as two of the people found dead. A search started on Monday for those girls, along with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. The bodies were found on a property in Henryetta, which is allegedly where McFadden lived.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said Monday they had ended their search for Webster, Brewer and McFadden.
The sheriff's office said they are waiting on the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the seven bodies found, and have not disclosed how they might have died.
The investigation is now turned over the the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.