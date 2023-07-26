BIXBY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a car crash in Bixby Friday, according to police.
The Bixby Police Department said Marleny Loehr was killed in the crash near East Needles Avenue and North Riverview Drive. An obituary names her as Gabriella Alivia Marleny Loehr. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Metro Christian Academy.
Three other people were in the car, including two juveniles who were taken to a hospital. Another adult refused medical attention.
Police said the crash is being investigated as a one-car accident.
Officers saw the car driving the wrong way on a roundabout and speeding, according to police. Officers tried to catch up to the car when it crashed into a field.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows the car hit a dip in the roadway and lost control at a high speed. The car left the roadway and went into the field.
Multiple people were thrown from the car.
Detectives are waiting on blood test results and other testing to figure out which person was driving.