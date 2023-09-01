TULSA, Okla. − A woman faces charges after police found fentanyl in her shoe during an arrest.
Officers responded to a home near 4th and Garnett Tuesday evening. A homeowner reported seeing a strange woman rummaging through a van in his driveway. He did not own the van, and he wasn't expecting company.
Melanie Sanchez was found in the van. She told officers that she was meeting a friend nearby and had stopped to change clothes.
Sanchez had warrants for her arrest, so officers took her into custody. The drugs were found during a search.
She was arrested on charges of drug possession with intention to distribute and trafficking fentanyl.