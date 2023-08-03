TULSA, Okla. − A woman faces multiple charges after Tulsa police say she assaulted a judge in her chambers.
Officers responded to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals near 5th and Cheyenne Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman knocked on the door of the building and demanded to be let in.
Once she was inside, the woman started taking drinks and food from the kitchen.
A judge approached the woman, who has now been identified as Breanne Williams. Investigators say Williams spit on the judge and attempted to hit her several times before security intervened.
Williams ran to a hotel across the street before officers could arrive. Hotel employees told police that Williams was inside the building, but did not have a room.
Officers later found Williams naked in one of the rooms. Investigators say she tried to kick an officer during her arrest.
Williams faces charges of assault and battery on a district judge, second-degree burglary, and obstructing justice.